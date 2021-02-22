February 22, 2021
Scholas Occurentes, a non-religious foundation of Pope Francis in association with the WBC, has designated the Canelo-Yildirim as a “Fight for Peace” in tribute to inclusion and continuous efforts to build bridges and promote peace in the world.  Canelo is an observant Christian, while Avni is a devout Muslim.
Frank Warren has announced that #1 ranked WBO super middleweight Zach Parker (19-0, 13 KOs) has signed to fight under the Queensberry Promotions banner and be showcased live on the BT Sport platform. He next will fight on a March 26th show at the Copperbox Arena.
Canelo and Avni Yildirim did a photo op together earlier today at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Canelo is currently a 62:1 favorite to defeat his mandatory WBC challenger.

Canelo hits Miami

