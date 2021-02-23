By Zach Hirsch

Former world champion DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley will make his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut March 19 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi. Corley will meet fellow boxer Reggie Barnett in a lightweight world title eliminator. The winner will face newly crowned champion and former world boxing contender Dat Nguyen at a future date to be confirmed.

Corley has fought the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr., Miguel Cotto, Zab Judah, and multiple others who were then present or future world champions.

The main event will see Joe Elmore, a 25 fight MMA veteran (2-0 BKFC) vs Leonard Garcia a former UFC standout.

Former boxer Bobby O’Bannon will fight the inaugural BKFC Heavyweight Champ Arnold Adams.

There will be a total of 10 fights in all including former UFC fighter Melvin Gulliard vs TBA

The event will be available on FITE TV and the Bare Knuckle TV app. It’s promoted by Bareknuckle Fighting LLC – David Feldman.