WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and manager/trainer Eddy Reynoso arrive at the bubble for fight week for his bout against Avni Yildirim. The two will meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL this Saturday on DAZN.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I’m going to say it before Roy does. Canelo in 2!
Easy pickings for Canelo, needs to step up and fight the best of the best and not the worst of the worst.
#ManUpCanelo
Arturo: Canelo is fighting the best… of the worst, no wait, or is it the worst of the best…
canelo is fighting street kids from sesame street