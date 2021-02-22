February 22, 2021
Boxing News

Canelo hits Miami

Boxing: Canelo Alvarez Vs Avni Yildirim Arrivals
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and manager/trainer Eddy Reynoso arrive at the bubble for fight week for his bout against Avni Yildirim. The two will meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL this Saturday on DAZN.

  • Easy pickings for Canelo, needs to step up and fight the best of the best and not the worst of the worst.
    #ManUpCanelo

