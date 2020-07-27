Still no date for the Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev fight, but AJ told Sky Sports that his injured knee is “as good as it can be” and he is in full training.

Heavyweight Marco Huck returns August 29 against “Baltic Sea Hammer” Dennis Lewandowski at the Maritim Berghotel in Braunlage, Germany. Due to the current Corona situation, only a maximum of 500 spectators are allowed to be there live.

Heavyweight Alexander Ustinov (36-4, 27 KOs) won his fight by TKO against 300-pound Tornike Puritchamiashvili (9-14, 6 KOs) on Sunday in Minsk, Belarus. Puritchamiashvili didn’t come out for round three.

Former IBF junior middleweight champion Carlos Molina (33-11-2, 11 KOs) outpointed Abraham “Pitbull” Juarez (16-6, 6 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday night in Michoacán de Ocampo, Mexico. Molina has been promoting his own fights.