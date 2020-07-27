

Hard-punching flyweight prospect, JBC#1 Masamichi Yabuki (11-3, 11 KOs), 108, acquired the vacant Japanese national 108-pound belt by making short work of JBC#2 Tsuyoshi Sato (10-2-1, 5 KOs), 108, at 2:55 of the opening session in a scheduled ten on Sunday in Kariya, Japan. Yabuki quickly sent Sato to the deck with a vicious left hook, and dropped him again with a solid right following a furious combination for the count upon the resumption of the fight. Having lost to unbeaten prospect Junto Nakatani, Yuri Akui (current national 112-pound ruler) and Cuban Daniel Matellon, Yabuki kept winning thereafter and now seized the vacant belt recently renounced by Yuto Takahashi.

Attendance: 234 (under the JBC’s regulation for social distancing)

Promoter: Midori Promotions.