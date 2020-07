Super featherweight Alex Dilmaghani (19-1-1, 8 KOs) will finally challenge reigning European champion Samir Ziani (31-3-1, 6 KOs) on September 5 on Channel 5 in the UK. Presented by Hennessy Sports, the five-fight card will be staged behind-closed-doors at a purpose-built TV production facility in Wakefield, England.

Dilmaghani was scheduled to face Zianifor the European title on April 25th, but the show was subsequently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.