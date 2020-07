Results from Corona, California Undefeated super lightweight Ruben “Ace” Torres (13-0, 11 KOs) scored a sixth round stoppage over Oscar Bravo (25-10, 11 KOs). The bout was halted by referee Ray Corona at 1:43. Undefeated featherweight Arnold Dinong (7-0, 1 KO) outpointed Brandon Cruz (6-2, 4 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 58-56, 59-55, 59-55. WBA will pay tribute to Bob Arum

