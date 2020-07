Sad to report the passing of trainer Willie Savannah, who passed away at his home in Houston, Texas. He was 85. Savannah is best known for training former unified lightweight world champion Juan “Baby Bull” Diaz.

“We have lost a great one today,” Diaz tweeted. “Willie Savannah Taught me so much since I walked in that gym at the age of 8. We won four world titles and a lifetime of memories. Rest in Peace, Mr. Willie Savannah.”