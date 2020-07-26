The World Boxing Association (WBA) will pay tribute to Bob Arum for his historical work in front of Top Rank, Inc. and his vital role in reviving boxing in the midst of the pandemic. The pioneer organization has praised all the efforts made by Arum to ensure that boxing is carried out under the appropriate security measures during a series of shows in Las Vegas in which the young talent has had great support.

“Arum is a living legend of boxing. He has influenced our sport for 54 years, has been responsible for many great fights and has worked very closely with us on behalf of boxing,” said WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza.

Mendoza praised Arum’s historical performance, who organized his first fight in 1966 and created Top Rank in 1973. “He has influenced throughout history, he has been in the best moments of boxing and when the situation has been difficult, he has also known how to be at the forefront. The best example is the great work he has done to revive boxing in the United States,” added the leader.

The WBA will be hosting various events to honor him, an online chat between Mendoza and Arum at the end of July and the presentation of acknowledgments to the promoter in August.