Matchroom Boxing is planning to return in July with four shows taking promoter Eddie Hearn’s backyard! Hearn told the Daily Mail that he will stage the events behind his mansion in Brentwood, Essex, England. The four-week run will begin with a female world title clash between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas in mid-July and end with WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte against Alexander Povetkin in the first or second Saturday of August.

ESPN is reporting that they will possibly air a July 2 clash between WBO junior lightweight champion Jamel Herring vs. TBA at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.