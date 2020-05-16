On May 30th, Dominican Republic’s Shuan Boxing Company will promote a closed-door boxing event with two World Boxing Association Fedelatin titles at stake. From the Carlos Teo Cruz Coliseum, a six-fight event will be held with all the relevant safety measures in what will be the beginning of the activity for the pioneer organization amid the situation affecting the world today.

Norbelto “Meneíto” Jiménez (29-9-5, 16KO) and Eliézer Aquino (21-4-1, 14KO) will fight for the WBA Fedelatin Super Flyweight belt as the main fight of the night, which will be broadcasted by ESPN Knock-Out.

As for Jackson Mariñez (19-0, 7KO) and Starlin Wilson (12-0, 9KO), they will fight a battle of undefeated for the same belt version in the Lightweight division on the undercard. Both fights will be held at 10 rounds.

Four more fights will complete the line-up, three are six-round fights, while the other one will go all the way to eight. All participants are Dominican natives and represent the young talent of the Caribbean country.

The WBA accompanies the promoters in their desire to bring the activity back progressively and has set out to serve as a guide to action thanks to its health protocol, which will be published soon and is the most complete and important in the discipline.