By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson praised UFC fighter Conor McGregor on his 2017 bout with Floyd Mayweather. “He never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He didn’t have a boxing match and he went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing,” Tyson said on his Hotboxin’ podcast.
“This should’ve been a one round, two round fight. Floyd should’ve took it easy, but he had to sweat, he had to fight him. He had to fight somebody who was throwing back.”
Looks like they might end up fighting each other – think about it – Conor’s lack of Pro Box experience would be balanced by Tyson’s age. Both could make 1mil a man – winner then would be ready to fight the British body builder with the paper title who got knocked out my the fat Asian guy. Boxing in 2021 is going to get interesting again.
Knocked out by a fat asian guy? Really?