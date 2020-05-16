By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson praised UFC fighter Conor McGregor on his 2017 bout with Floyd Mayweather. “He never really had a boxing match in his life, right? He didn’t have a boxing match and he went 10 rounds with the greatest fighter in the last 100 years of boxing,” Tyson said on his Hotboxin’ podcast.

“This should’ve been a one round, two round fight. Floyd should’ve took it easy, but he had to sweat, he had to fight him. He had to fight somebody who was throwing back.”