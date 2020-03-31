Sad to report Boxing Monthly magazine will cease publication. Editor Graham Houston stated, “When a publication dies, for some readers it’s like a little part of their lives is now missing. From responses received it seems that many feel that way about the death of Boxing Monthly. To all our loyal readers, heartfelt thanks.”

—–

WBO President Paco Valcárcel: “Billy Joe Saunders’ recent actions are unacceptable. With his conduct, he failed his family, his friends, and his fans. The World Boxing Organization will follow the British Boxing Board of Control’s investigation carefully before taking any further action.

—–

Laila Ali has partnered with ‘Feeding America’ during the Covid-19 crisis in their nationwide hunger relief efforts. First announced through social media on March 14, 2020, she has confirmed that through the month of March and at least through April, 100% of the profits from Laila Ali Spice Blends purchased through her interactive website, ‘Laila Ali Lifestyle’, will be donated directly to ‘Feeding America.’

—–

Marvin Hagler vs Kelly Pavlik in today’s ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends’ fantasy tournament. The winner faces Sugar Ray Robinson.