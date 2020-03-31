Arum has promoted 2,079 shows starting with the March 29, 1966 heavyweight world title showdown between Muhammad Ali and George Chuvalo

Bob Arum started at the top, and he’s still here. A one-time practicing attorney who worked in the tax division for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Arum promoted his first card on March 29, 1966. Muhammad Ali defended his heavyweight world title at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens against Canadian challenger George Chuvalo and won a 15-round unanimous decision.

Arum planned on staging Ali-Chuvalo in Chicago, but the Illinois State Athletic Commission banned Ali because of his “unpatriotic” remarks about the Vietnam War. So, Arum went north of the border, and Maple Leaf Gardens owner Harold Ballard welcomed Ali and Arum with open arms. Chuvalo accepted the fight on less than three weeks’ notice after original opponent Ernie Terrell pulled out, and the rest is boxing history.

“It was a memorable, crazy time in our country,” Arum said. “After we were kicked out of Chicago, Ballard told us we could bring the fight to Toronto, and he was a man of his word. More than 50 years later, Ali-Chuvalo in Toronto is still the most difficult promotion of my entire career.”

Arum wound up promoting 27 Ali fights and turned Top Rank (incorporated in 1973) into an international brand that has promoted 2,079 fight cards and 655 world title bouts in 42 U.S. states and 92 foreign or international cities. Many of the greatest fighters of the past half-century have fought under the Top Rank banner, including: Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Johnny Tapia, Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Roberto Duran, George Foreman, Oscar De La Hoya, Timothy Bradley Jr., James Toney, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez, Alexis Arguello, Michael Carbajal, Miguel Cotto, Emile Griffith, Carlos Monzón, Terence Crawford, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Tyson Fury.

Said Arum: “It has been one hell of a 54-year ride. I am honored to have promoted many of history’s greatest boxers. I could have never foreseen this 54 years ago. I look forward to many more memorable nights at ringside.”

Top Rank/Bob Arum By The Numbers:

2,079: Fight cards promoted

824: Shows on ESPN family of networks

655: World title fights promoted

517: Shows promoted in Nevada

412: Shows promoted in New Jersey

219: American cities in which Top Rank has promoted

195: Shows promoted in California

154: Shows promoted in Texas

129: Shows promoted on HBO

92: Foreign or international cities in which Top Rank has promoted

73: Shows promoted on ABC

72: Shows promoted in New York State

69: Shows promoted in Arizona

63: Shows promoted in Puerto Rico

52: Shows promoted in Mexico

49: Pay-per-view shows promoted

47: Shows promoted in Illinois

42: States in which Top Rank has promoted boxing

41: Miguel Cotto fights promoted

41: Shows promoted in Pennsylvania

38: Michael Carbajal fights promoted

38: Shows promoted in New York City

37: Oscar De La Hoya fights promoted

36: Johnny Tapia fights promoted

35: Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights promoted

33: James Toney fights promoted

32: Erik Morales fights promoted

31: Shows promoted in Florida

28: Iran Barkley fights promoted

27: Muhammad Ali fights promoted or co-promoted

26: Foreign countries in which Top Rank has promoted, plus Puerto Rico

25: Freddie Roach fights promoted

24: Shows promoted in New Mexico

23: World heavyweight title fights promoted

22: Terence Crawford fights promoted

20: Marvelous Marvin Hagler fights promoted

20: Manny Pacquiao fights promoted

19: Juan Manuel Marquez fights promoted

14: George Foreman fights promoted

14: Shows promoted in China

13: Thomas Hearns fights promoted

10: Alexis Arguello fights promoted

10: Ray Mancini fights promoted

9: Timothy Bradley Jr. fights promoted

8: Roberto Duran fights promoted

7: Sugar Ray Leonard fights promoted

7: Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. fights promoted

5: Carlos Monzón fights promoted

5: Emile Griffith fights promoted

4: Mike Tyson fights promoted

3: Tyson Fury fights promoted

2: Larry Holmes fights promoted

1: Evel Knievel Snake River Canyon jump promoted

0: Shows (so far) promoted by Top Rank in: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming.