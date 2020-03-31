Former world title challenger Hedgemon Lewis has passed away at the age of 74. Lewis was a 2-time amateur national champion and a very good pro. He later became an accomplished trainer. His sister Georgia just posted his passing on Facebook. Hedgemon was born in Greensboro, Alabama, and last year was inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame in the Amateur Boxer category. He was unable to attend due to health problems, which he had for several years. He compiled a pro record of 53-7-2 with 26 KOs and fought for the world welterweight title three times, losing twice to WBA/WBC champion Jose Napoles, and to WBC champion John Stracey in his final fight. R.I.P.