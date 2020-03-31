Former world title challenger Hedgemon Lewis has passed away at the age of 74. Lewis was a 2-time amateur national champion and a very good pro. He later became an accomplished trainer. His sister Georgia just posted his passing on Facebook. Hedgemon was born in Greensboro, Alabama, and last year was inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame in the Amateur Boxer category. He was unable to attend due to health problems, which he had for several years. He compiled a pro record of 53-7-2 with 26 KOs and fought for the world welterweight title three times, losing twice to WBA/WBC champion Jose Napoles, and to WBC champion John Stracey in his final fight. R.I.P.
Hedgemon Lewis was a very skilled boxer. I once did an article on him after having a conversation with him. He was in style what Ray Leonard would later show. January Fighters was his sponsor who also had Walter Moore, a heavyweight. The sponsors were Bill Cosby, Ryan O’Neal and two others. He won a partial title and gave Napoles a good fight in their first encounter.