Former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev will reportedly face Sullivan Barrera on April 25 at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California. The bout will be at an 180lb catchweight. Also on the card will be WBO super welterweight champion Patrick Texeira against Brian Castaño. An official announcement is expected soon.

The eagerly anticipated showdown between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce at the o2 Arena on April 11 now has a chief support in place with Anthony Yarde set to take on the unbeaten Lyndon Arthur.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury gave his impression of Anthony Joshua on today’s edition of This Morning. “I’ve already been the undisputed heavyweight champion when I beat Klitschko,” said Fury. “As far as I’m concerned, Anthony Joshua’s only got my leftovers. They’re my belts. How can you claim to be a champion when you haven’t beat the champion?”

