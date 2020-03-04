By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF#11, WBO#11 lightweight Jacob Ng (13-0, 10 KOs) will be in action against Japan’s Valentine Hosokawa (25-7-3, 12 KOs) over ten rounds on Saturday for the IBF International title and the WBO Oriental title at the Star on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Ng, 25, stands 5’11 and is coming off a three round stoppage of Krai Setthapron in November 2019. Hosokawa, 38, stands 5’4 and is coming off a round one knockout of Kosuke Arioka in November 2019. Promoter is Angelo DiCarlo.