By David Finger

Make no mistake, the heavyweight division is back and it’s back with a vengeance. And after Joseph Parker’s dominant win over Shawndell Winters on February 29th in Frisco, Texas there was no question that whatever happens in the heavyweight division in 2020, Joseph Parker is going to be right there in the mix.

For Parker and his team, it was mission accomplished: he scored an impressive knockout on one of the most-watched boxing shows of the year. A knockout that came after dominating Winters. Oh, and he shook off some ring rust as well.

Parker, who hadn’t fought since June of last year, was undeniably happy to be back in the ring and once again under the lights.

“Nothing’s better than being in the ring,” Parker told Fightnews.com® after his win over Winters. “I took some time off in New Zealand and I maintained my training. But nothing beats being back in the ring under the lights. And nothing beats getting the KO which everyone wanted to see.”

Although Parker impressed ringsiders and fans watching on DAZN, there were nonetheless moments where his ring rust showed, something Parker doesn’t deny.

“I probably rate it, fighting wise and executing the plan…50-60%,” Parker admitted. “The reason is…my power comes from when I throw the punch long. But I got excited and got it closer than what we wanted. The plan was to use my jab and my reach. A few times I got in close and made it a dogfight for a few moments.”

Ringsiders could see the effectiveness of Parker when he maintained his distance and fired the long right hand from a distance. But in round four he seemed to, at times, smother his punches as he traded with Winters on the inside. But fighting on the inside was never part of Kevin Barry’s plan and after round four it was obvious why.

“Yeah, (in training) we worked a lot on keeping the reach and my range,” Parker added. “Every time I did that I was catching him. If I did that all night long I would have gotten him out earlier.”

Round four gave Parker a scare when a cut opened up over his eye. Parker’s initial response to the cut was to fight on the inside, a move that did allow Winters to land a hard right hand in the closing seconds of the round. Although the cut was small, there was no question that it could emerge as an issue if he didn’t make some adjustments.

“When I watched the tape (of the fight that night) it was a punch that caused the cut,” Parker said. “When I went back to my corner they said ‘what are you doing?!’ It (the cut) caused some urgency but fortunately it wasn’t a very bad cut.”

Parker did also put to rest concerns that the cut could delay his plans for 2020.

“I don’t think it’ll affect the plans I have in the future.”

This was particularly fortuitous because with Tyson Fury now locked into a rematch with Deontay Wilder and with Anthony Joshua now confirmed to be fighting IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on June 20th, it appears that an all British unification bout is not on the horizon in the coming months. But if both champions win their fights with Wilder and Pulev then the talk is that the biggest unification fight in British history could take place in December.

But the problem is that such a scenario leaves WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte and WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk both on the outside looking in. Such a scenario could lead to both men fighting for vacant world titles if a deal can’t be reached. Although Parker is ranked #7 by the WBC, and probably wouldn’t be in line for a WBC title fight with Whyte, he is the #2 ranked heavyweight with the WBO. As a result, a fight with Usyk for the vacant WBO belt is a possibility for 2020. But Parker is showing no interest in sitting on his #2 ranking. He is looking to fight either Whyte or Dereck Chisora next, #2 ranking be damned.

“You heard me (calling out Whyte and Chisora after his knockout over Winters),” Parker added. “I’m calling out the boys in the UK. I’m willing to take on the big guys in the heavyweight division.”

Still, the opportunity of an Usyk fight is hard to ignore.

“Everything just had to align right and if it happens it’ll be awesome,” Parker said of the possibility of fighting the Ukrainian for a WBO belt in the coming months. “If the WBO belt is vacant I’ll take it with both hands.”

For Parker, a fight with the talented Ukrainian would be the ultimate clash of skilled fighters.

“Usyk is one of the most skillful fighters in the division,” Parker said. “I think it would be awesome fighting such a skilled fighter.”

But make no mistake, although Parker respects the gritty Shawndell Winters, he recognizes it was a tune-up fight. And he has no interest in any more tune-up fights in 2020. He is ready for the best heavyweights out there.

“I’m happy with the fight and with the win,” Parker said. “But before that we had seven fighters (we tried to line up). I was looking to fight someone with a lot more recognition and it didn’t happen. I want to fight the top guys. I don’t want any more tuneups.”

Parker also recognizes that, at least for his next fight, he probably won’t be fighting in New Zealand as he pursues the top fighters in the division.

“I think the way everything is heading, DAZN is here in the US and a lot in the UK,” Parker said of a possible return to Auckland for his next fight. “I did a lot of fights in New Zealand but I think the next fight will be in the US or the UK.”

Parker also answered the question every heavyweight contender is asked when they are near the top of the rankings of the major sanctioning organizations. Who is the best fighter for him to fight? Who would be the best fighter for Joseph Parker?

“I think (Tyson) Fury,” Parker replied. “He beat Wilder and I think he’s the best at the moment. We are great friends but if the opportunity arose I’d love for it to happen. I consider him the best in the division and I’d love to be going in with the best in the division.”