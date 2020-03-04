

Boxeo Telemundo continues its spring series Friday in Mexico City, Mexico. The main event is a crossroads bout between countrymen Armando “Ichiro Oseki” Torres (25-18, 19 KOs) and Juan “Pinky” Alejo (25-6-1, 14 KOs). Torres is ranked #6 by the WBC and will be looking to defend his WBC Latino title vs. Alejo. Torres clearly showed his record is a bit deceiving by upsetting former world champion Ganigan Lopez via TKO1 last time out. He has not given up on his world title aspirations so a win over Alejo is a must.

How he is more mindset following the biggest win of your career in your last fight?

I am extremely motivated and ready to keep this winning momentum going for Friday night.

What do you feel was the key to you upsetting Lopez?

Like always I was prepared to go 10-12 hard rounds if necessary. Whether it was a technical fight or slugfest I was ready. Even though the fight ended early it is always important to be in condition. The strategy I leave to my team.

How familiar are you with Alejo?

I know that he has challenged for a world title twice. I am sure just like I am looking for my first world title fight he wants a third opportunity. I have trained hard for this fight and know I cannot look past Alejo.

What do you feel was key for you following a series of losses to turn your career around?

My attitude is that you can learn from your losses. My goal from the beginning was and is to become a world champion. I will not give up until I achieve this.

What kind of fight should the fans expect tonight?

The stakes are high for both of us. Neither of us can really afford another loss. That being said you can expect two Mexican warriors giving it there all.

Tickets still available by visiting boletia.com or at the box office in Blackberry Auditorium. “Pinky” Alejo vs “Ichiro Ozeki” Torres airs the Friday 11:35EST on Telemundo.