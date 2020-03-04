The February 22 Fury-Wilder PPV reportedly did between 800,000 and 850,000 pay-per-view buys with apparently 10x that number viewing the fight on illegal streams.

—–

DAZN is currently available in nine countries (Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States). By May that number will expand to 200 countries, starting with Canelo vs. TBA on May 2.

—–

Ring legends Julio Cesar Chavez, 57, and Jorge “Travieso” Arce, 40, will fight in an exhibition on Saturday at the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Mexico. They previously did it in Tijuana four months ago. This is a “rematch.”