With former champ Deontay Wilder officially exercising his right to an immediate third fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, online sportsbooks have quickly offered odds for the fight proposed for July 18 in Las Vegas.
Tyson Fury -260 (5/13)
Deontay Wilder +220 (5/11)
Over/Under 9½ Rounds
First to be Knocked Down
Tyson Fury EVEN (1/1)
Deontay Wilder -140 (5/7)
First to Bleed
Tyson Fury -140 (5/7)
Deontay Wilder EVEN (1/1)
Odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag
Those are good odds for Fury. I have seen Fury as 3-1 to 7-2 favourite.
Wilder should have 2 fight scheduled with lower opposition to work on his defense and work on a plan B or C !
I can’t see Wilder beating Tyson Fury especially the one that beat him in the rematch. Even in the first fight Tyson won by points in my opinion and came back strong after the 12th round knockdown. The rematch was a one sided beating. Wilder wanting the immediate rematch is pride and pride only because any manager/trainer would say after that beating that his fighter should take 1 or 2 fights before the trilogy. Tyson Fury with an earlier stoppage in the trilogy.
2-1 is a fucking joke. 2,000-1 is more like it.
This match should not be allowed to be signed. Deontay is unfit to fight Fury. He does not have the skills, and his weak puzzle has been solved.
Really, we would not expect anything positive in Wilder’s favor based on the last performance, right? Here is a big variable to consider throwing Wilder out of the equation. No, I am not taking any sides in this post. LOL… Fury has had a history of spotty performances even when the opponents were rather mediocre. On the other hand, Fury has great performances when he applies himself under the right trainer such as Steward (like in second fight against Wilder). Can Fury keep himself mentally intact and stay focused enough to stay on top of the game when we have seen him struggle with past person issues (ie, drugs, martial issues, depression, etc.)? His own father would like for him to retire and said himself he has nothing left to prove. No, I am not trying to sound like a skeptic, but this is a legit variable to examine.