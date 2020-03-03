With former champ Deontay Wilder officially exercising his right to an immediate third fight with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, online sportsbooks have quickly offered odds for the fight proposed for July 18 in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury -260 (5/13)

Deontay Wilder +220 (5/11)

Over/Under 9½ Rounds

First to be Knocked Down

Tyson Fury EVEN (1/1)

Deontay Wilder -140 (5/7)

First to Bleed

Tyson Fury -140 (5/7)

Deontay Wilder EVEN (1/1)

Odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag