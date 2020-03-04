WBA/IBF super lightweight champion Josh Taylor defends his unified belts in a homecoming occasion at the Hydro in Glasgow on May 2 against the unbeaten IBF #1, WBA #12 rated Apinun Khongsong of Thailand. Taylor appeared today at a press conference in Glasgow to preview the fight.

Josh Taylor: “I believe I am going to get the result and take care of business, so I have to remain focused and get the job done. He has had 16 fights with 13 knockouts and I don’t know much more than that. He looks pretty tall and stands tall, but it is hard to judge the quality of the opponents he has been in with because there isn’t great footage. He looks like he carries a lot of power, to be honest, and punches correctly through the target. From the bits I have seen he has rocked his opponents so he looks like he carries power. He will have my full attention and I must make sure I am switched on because if I don’t get this job done then my dreams and ambitions are shattered.”