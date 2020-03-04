WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin faced off at a press conference today to launch the build-up for their showdown at Manchester Arena on May 2, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office.



Dillian Whyte: “I’m not thinking about Tyson Fury, what’s happening with him, I’m just thinking about Alexander Povetkin, because he’s dangerous and he’s going to want to come and fight and leave it all on the line. That’s just in his DNA. We’re very similar in that mindset in that we come and give it our all, so I’m just focused on him. We’ll see what happens on May 2. We’ll have a chat about Tyson Fury and that. Now I’ll put that on the back-burner and just focus on Alexander Povetkin for the next eight weeks.”

Alexander Povetkin: “I do understand that it is a very important fight for Dillian, but it is no less important fight for me and I will do my best, apply all my effort to make this fight interesting.”