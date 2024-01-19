After defeating Jermell Charlo last year, there are strong rumors that Canelo Alvarez will face Jermell’s brother Jermall Charlo in May.

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has indicated that Ryan Garcia against Golden Boy’s newly signed Jose Ramirez is coming together. Apparently WBA 140lb champ Rolly Romero priced himself out.

Kingry, however, tweeted, “No Ramirez. Let’s make that clear…Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar De La Hoya at this point!”