After defeating Jermell Charlo last year, there are strong rumors that Canelo Alvarez will face Jermell’s brother Jermall Charlo in May.
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya has indicated that Ryan Garcia against Golden Boy’s newly signed Jose Ramirez is coming together. Apparently WBA 140lb champ Rolly Romero priced himself out.
Kingry, however, tweeted, “No Ramirez. Let’s make that clear…Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar De La Hoya at this point!”
Canelo is afraid of Benavides
Benavidez should fight Beterbiev!
Ryan is becoming an annoying little bitch
He needs these types of fights to further develop and to see what he needs to improve on
Jose Ramirez is no pushover, Ryan will be tested if they fight, but now as a boxing fan not sure what Ryan wants he did that to himself
First he wants Rolly then no he wants Haney then changed his mind again to Rolly after talking with Floyd, Ryan is a Diva, Golden Boy Promotions should let his ass go, he will make money by way of majority casuals but hard core fans won’t put up with his behavior
Shoot Oscar has the right idea keep him busy with in house fighter that will be good fights for him and generate money in house but whatever if he really is that good then fight Ramirez and a fight with Barbosa makes sense too
Maybe Romero had some crazy figure in his mind for the Garcia fight, but whatever he wanted for it he most certainly won’t get it for fighting Barroso and Barroso might beat him.
I’d wonder now if William Zepeda would be interested in Garcia at 140. If Ramirez is out of the question, I would presume Barboza is as well.