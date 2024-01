Jonas, Mayer make weight Natasha Jonas 146 vs. Mikaela Mayer 146.5

(IBF female welterweight title) Jack Cullen 167.5 vs. Zak Chelli 166.5

(British & Commonwealth super middleweight titles) Karriss Artingstall 124.5 vs. Lila Dos Santos Furtado 124

Aaron McKenna 168 vs. Micky Ellison 171

Mark Jeffers 167 vs. Germaine Brown 167

Jack Massey 204 vs. Steve Eloundou Ntere 201

Mikie Tallon 111 vs. Adamu Yahaya 113

Ste Clarke 160 vs. Vasif Mamedov 166.5 Venue: M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England

Promoter: BOXXER

