Unbeaten WBC #4 bantamweight David “El General” Cuellar (26-0, 17 KOs) hammered out a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Pablo Ariel “Huracan” Gomez (18-15-3, 1 KO) on Friday night at the Centro de Convenciones in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 98-92.
Cuellar is 27-0 (18). For some reason, BoxRec has never credited him his 8th round TKO of Luis Concepcion in October.