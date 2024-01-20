Unbeaten super welterweight Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Uruguay decisioned Jose Hugo Acevedo (14-6-3, 8 KOs) of Argentina on Friday night at the Estadio Polideportivo Carlos Saul Menem, La Rioja, La Rioja, Argentina. The pair previously fought this past October to a 10 round draw in Argentina. This fight was another closely contested affair with multiple heated exchanges throughout the bout. The corner of Rodriguez urged him to close the 10th and final round strong which he did and that appeared to be the difference in final tally. The official scorecards were 96-94 twice for Rodriguez and 95-95 even giving Rodriguez the majority decisión win. Rodriguez won the vacant WBA Fedelatin super welterweight title.
