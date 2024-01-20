January 20, 2024
Boxing Results

Results from Liverpool, England

2020 Olympic boxing medalist Karriss Artingstall (6-0, 1 KO) outpointed Lila Dos Santos Furtado (9-2, 1 KO) over eight rounds in a women’s featherweight match. Artingstall dropped Furtado at the end of round one en route to a 77-75 win.

Unbeaten super middleweight Aaron McKenna (18-0, 9 KOs) won by sixth round referee’s stoppage against late sub Micky Ellison (14-7, 5 KOs). Time was 2:21.

Unbeaten super middleweight Mark Jeffers (17-0, 4 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Germaine Brown (13-3, 4 KOs) in a clash for the English title. Scores were 98-93, 99-92, 98-93.

Cruiserweight Jack Massey (21-2, 12 KOs) stopped Steve Eloundou Ntere (8-2, 3 KOs) in the first round.

Local amateur hero Stephen Clarke won his pro debut via third round TKO when Vasif Mamedov (3-47-5, 0 KOs) turned his back and walked away.

