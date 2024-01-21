Camara demolishes Anderson in one In a clash between unbeaten cruiserweights, Oswaldo Nieto Camara (4-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico surprised and stopped local hero Blake “Shake n’ Blake” Anderson (5-1, 4 KOs) in the first round of the main event on Saturday night at the River Cree Resort & Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Camara rocked Anderson in round one, then unleashed a furious barrage of unanswered punches to get a referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:52. Jonas retains IBF belt by split decision Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

