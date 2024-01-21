In a clash between unbeaten cruiserweights, Oswaldo Nieto Camara (4-0, 3 KOs) of Mexico surprised and stopped local hero Blake “Shake n’ Blake” Anderson (5-1, 4 KOs) in the first round of the main event on Saturday night at the River Cree Resort & Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Camara rocked Anderson in round one, then unleashed a furious barrage of unanswered punches to get a referee’s stoppage. Time was 1:52.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.