By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Ten-time national amateur champ, unbeaten feather prospect Kenji Fujita (6-0, 3 KOs), 125.75, acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific featherweight belt when he fought a tough-and-tumble battle with Filipino Joseph Ambo (13-4-1, 8 KOs), 124.75, and pounded out a unanimous decision (120-107 twice, 118-109) over twelve turbulent rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. An accidental low blow of Fujita, in round five, had Ambo flat for five minutes before the Filipino reluctantly resumed fighting. Showing shifty mobility in every round, Fujita, a southpaw speedster, 30, steadily piled up points but couldn’t finish the fading Filipino, though he floored Ambo, 27, just once in the twelfth and final session.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

_

