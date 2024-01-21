January 21, 2024
Boxing Results

Fujita beats Filipino Ambo, wins WBO AP 126lb belt

Fujita Ambo00 15

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Ten-time national amateur champ, unbeaten feather prospect Kenji Fujita (6-0, 3 KOs), 125.75, acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific featherweight belt when he fought a tough-and-tumble battle with Filipino Joseph Ambo (13-4-1, 8 KOs), 124.75, and pounded out a unanimous decision (120-107 twice, 118-109) over twelve turbulent rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. An accidental low blow of Fujita, in round five, had Ambo flat for five minutes before the Filipino reluctantly resumed fighting. Showing shifty mobility in every round, Fujita, a southpaw speedster, 30, steadily piled up points but couldn’t finish the fading Filipino, though he floored Ambo, 27, just once in the twelfth and final session.

Promoter: Teiken Promotions.

_

WBC, WBO#1 Iwata demolishes ex-IBF champ Cuarto
Camara demolishes Anderson in one

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>