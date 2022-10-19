A PPV price of $29.99 is set for the December 10 boxing exhibition match between ring legend Manny Pacquiao and South Korean YouTuber DK Yoo at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsanseo-gu, Goyang, South Korea.
* * *
Some fights in the works according to ESPN:
WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka vs. WBA champion Joshua Franco meet in a unification clash on December 31 in Japan.
WBC #1 super middleweight David Benavidez against Jose Uzcategui in January on a date to be named.
Former undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor will defend his one remaining bely (WBO) against Jack Catterall on February 4.