On Saturday, November 5, at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, promoter Christy Martin, in association with Fiesta Mexicana will present “Mayhem in Myrtle 6.” In the night’s 10-round main event, undefeated Kenmon Evans (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, will take on Augusta, Georgia’s Aaron “Ghozt Mas” Casper (7-4-2, 5 KOs) for the NABA light heavyweight title.

In the co-main, promising undefeated heavyweight Norman Neely (13-0, 8 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey, will have his second fight in two months and fourth this year, when he takes on experienced southpaw veteran Jason “Iron Man” Bergman (27-20-2, 18 KOs) of Birmingham, Alabama, in a six-rounder.

Also scheduled for action is hard-hitting transplanted Floridian Artem Brusov (11-0, 10 KOs) as he continues his march up the super middleweight ranks against a foe that is TBA. Brusov hasn’t had to fight more than a single round in any fight since 2019.

Tickets for “Mayhem in Myrtle 6,” proudly sponsored by Thee Dollhouse, J Peters Grill & Bar, MindZero, United Rentals, Citadel Contractors, Fiesta Mexicana and Beast Boxing, range from $50 General Admission to $70 Ringside and $85 Premium, and are available at Eventbrite.com.