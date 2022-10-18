The WBO interim super middleweight title will be on the line when Zach Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) takes on John “Gorilla” Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) at The 02 Arena in London on November 26, live on BT Sport in the UK. Parker was originally ordered by the WBO to fight Demetrius “BooBoo” Andrade for the interim title before Andrade withdrew from the running and next in line was Ryder, who Parker has previously expressed a keen willingness to fight in what is a major all-British clash.

“We have got a cracking show lined up for The 02, headlined by what should be an absolute stormer between our man Zach Parker and the highly respected John Ryder for the WBO Interim world title at super middleweight,” said promoter Frank Warren.

“We were expecting Zach to come up against Demetrius Andrade, but with Andrade having pulled out for the second time, now it gives us a bigger domestic clash against the #2 contender, Ryder. The winner will be the mandatory for when Canelo Alvarez is forced back into action at super middleweight, or elects to vacate his belts.”

Other fights:

Unbeaten middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (16-0, 12 KOs) defend his WBC Silver title for the first time.

Pierce O’Leary (10-0, 6 KOs), the super lightweight banger from Dublin, will have his second fight under the Queensberry banner and will challenge for the vacant WBC International championship.

Dennis ‘The Menace’ McCann (13-0, 7 KOs) from Maidstone will fight for the vacant Commonwealth super bantamweight title against Glasgow man Joe Ham (17-3, 6 KOs). Southpaw McCann, 21, has won the WBO Youth super bantamweight title and the WBC International Silver featherweight title in his last two fights.

Sam Noakes (9-0, 9 KOs), who is returning from a hand injury, will defend his WBC International lightweight title for a second time against the unbeaten Scot Calvin McCord (11-0, 2 KOs) as he bids to make it a perfect 10, with 10 fights and 10 KOs.

Bexley welterweight Micky Burke jr (7-0, 3 KOs) and London super lightweight Sonny Liston Ali (4-0, 0 KOs) will be in six round fights, with Brick Lane welterweight Khalid Ali (4-0, 2 KOs) fighting over four rounds.

* * *

Tickets for Zach Parker vs John Ryder for the WBO interim super-middleweight championship go on general sale at noon on October 26 from axs.com.