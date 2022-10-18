The WBO interim super middleweight title will be on the line when Zach Parker (22-0, 16 KOs) takes on John “Gorilla” Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) at The 02 Arena in London on November 26, live on BT Sport in the UK. Parker was originally ordered by the WBO to fight Demetrius “BooBoo” Andrade for the interim title before Andrade withdrew from the running and next in line was Ryder, who Parker has previously expressed a keen willingness to fight in what is a major all-British clash.
“We have got a cracking show lined up for The 02, headlined by what should be an absolute stormer between our man Zach Parker and the highly respected John Ryder for the WBO Interim world title at super middleweight,” said promoter Frank Warren.
“We were expecting Zach to come up against Demetrius Andrade, but with Andrade having pulled out for the second time, now it gives us a bigger domestic clash against the #2 contender, Ryder. The winner will be the mandatory for when Canelo Alvarez is forced back into action at super middleweight, or elects to vacate his belts.”
Other fights:
Unbeaten middleweight Hamzah Sheeraz (16-0, 12 KOs) defend his WBC Silver title for the first time.
Pierce O’Leary (10-0, 6 KOs), the super lightweight banger from Dublin, will have his second fight under the Queensberry banner and will challenge for the vacant WBC International championship.
Dennis ‘The Menace’ McCann (13-0, 7 KOs) from Maidstone will fight for the vacant Commonwealth super bantamweight title against Glasgow man Joe Ham (17-3, 6 KOs). Southpaw McCann, 21, has won the WBO Youth super bantamweight title and the WBC International Silver featherweight title in his last two fights.
Sam Noakes (9-0, 9 KOs), who is returning from a hand injury, will defend his WBC International lightweight title for a second time against the unbeaten Scot Calvin McCord (11-0, 2 KOs) as he bids to make it a perfect 10, with 10 fights and 10 KOs.
Bexley welterweight Micky Burke jr (7-0, 3 KOs) and London super lightweight Sonny Liston Ali (4-0, 0 KOs) will be in six round fights, with Brick Lane welterweight Khalid Ali (4-0, 2 KOs) fighting over four rounds.
Tickets for Zach Parker vs John Ryder for the WBO interim super-middleweight championship go on general sale at noon on October 26 from axs.com.
Andrade isn’t interested in boxing I guess, rather he is focusing all his attention on his food truck (Bo Bo Dogs)
I didn’t think Andrade would take this fight, especially after the second bid which was so much lower than the first, but Ryder is a pretty good substitute imo.
Andrade seems to think he is a more established star then he is. He complains about no one willing to face him but does the same thing to Alimkhanuly that he complained others were doing to him. He is waiting for the big pay day to be handed to him instead of forcing the issue and proving himself. Many of us have to be reminded that life is not always fair. In many cases opportunities will comes to those who have a larger fan base because of where they are from, or because they have a more exciting style, or they are better connected. IMO when you have none of those things going for you beating a guy like Alimkhanuly forces the issue, it makes people take notice. He has to understand that Canelo does not need him. Even Charlo and Munguia have more lucrative options. Fair or not…that is the way it is, hence he has to “dare to be great” because no one will hand it to him.
He’s just in a really bad position, Pete. He’s about to go the entire year without a fight and he will be 35 early next year. This was a horribly wasted year at the end of his prime. At the beginning of the year the only reason someone had to fight him was if they were his mandatory – now he doesn’t even have that. Multiple time, undefeated world champion and an amateur world champion but…. just a really STRANGE ass career.
It is strange Lucy. I think to be a good athlete especially a boxer one has to have a good sized ego. The problem is sometimes that ego prevents a fighter from recognizing the reality of their situation. I do recognize Andrade had some bad luck…like the Billie Joe Saunders fight falling through but it feels he is waiting for someone to do what he feels is the right thing as opposed to fighting whomever is available.
Can somebody please explain to me what the issue is with Andrade?
Is it him? Or is it a lack of a good promotional team?
Wouldn’t it be smarter for him to fight whoever they match him against and just make a statement by demolishing them, then to stay inactive?
That would have his name buzzing and keep him in the loop for the bigger fights!
He’s an undefeated former champion, I really don’t know why it’s so hard to match this guy up.
Is he blacklisted? Did he piss the wrong promo team off?
And another thing I don’t understand is if he’s so trash, why don’t these others champs just fight him, expose him and get him out the way!
His style is awkward, but it’s also effective. Wish him the best
It was a no win for Andrade. They want to low-ball him at this stage and tarnish his brand even further. Him accepting that fight would have took him back 10 years.
Im not sure who got the worst treatment in this sport between Andrade and Rigondeaux.
Its a shame because all he did wrong was challenge Canelo to a fight and the fans turned against him to help provide the protection.
Such a sad state in the Super Middleweight division when you have the likes of Benavidez, Plant, Andrade and possibly Charlo and yet none of them have yet to face one another??!! This really sucks!
Completely agree BoriMex. I heard Benavidez is fighting Uzcategui in January. WHY?? Nothing’s happening: Out of all 4 of them – Benavidez and Plant have had one fight this year and Charlo & Andrade not at all.
Lucie..maybe I am naïve and still believe in Santa but I think that Benavidez and Plant will face each other later next year unless Uzcategui does something totally unexpected. Granted I have been wrong about these things many times. It just seems like an easy and logical fight to make. Plant will never appear more of a threat then he does now. I wish Charlo and Andrade would face each other but on that one I think I will hedge my bet on Santa showing up at my door this year.
This moron still has hopes to face canelo!!!!! He should feel extremely fortunate parker was available to fight him!!!!!!! Nobody wants to fight him and he lets the opportunity fly by, damn! Oh well, keep dreaming of a canelo fight that will never happen! Bobo loo!
Andrade has zero (0) leverage, so he will need to make better adjustments because time is ticking quite loudly…TICK-TOCK…TICK-TOCK!!!