A press conference has been called for tomorrow in London to announce the next fight for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Fury has confirmed that the fight will take place December 3. According to the Daily Mail, it will take place at the 62,850-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. All indications are the bout will be a trilogy fight with WBC #14 rated Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), whom Fury has already defeated twice in 2011 and 2014.
Fury looked to be in good shape in an Instagram video where he showed off his abs. The champ promised to “end the year with a big bang” and indicated that he’s going off social media until the fight.
Why? I can see Wilder fighting a tomato can to get a tune up bout but.But geeze Fury please fight Joshua, usyk or Andy Ruiz not a cat you already beat twice. If you do that go back and fight Stevie Cunningham at least that will be a better bout!
i think this really does just run back to a promise he made to Chisora years ago. Everything else surrounding this fight in the last year has been to sell it. It does suck though. I won’t pay for it. I appreciated the the Whyte matchup even though Fury was big favourite, but this one doesn’t interest me.
Fury vs Chisora… Hmmm… Pretty easy fight to see who the winner is… I was thinking maybe Fury would have taken better risk picking a legit opponent. Oh well, guess this is the best Xmas gift we get from him for a fight in December.
Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), fighting for a World title says it all.
What a poor state heavyweight boxing is in for the past decade and foreseeable future.
Fury won’t fight Usyk – his handlers will find an excuse to avoid that fight as usual.
Fury-Chisora 3, almost as meaningless as the Haney-Kambosos rematch.
If it Chisora again its a total waste of time… Who in their right mind will pay to see that?
What makes this worse is that it looks like Fury is doing Chisora a favor. It feels more like a business agreement between friends then a fight. If I were Chisora I would feel guilty for trying to win. That said I am not Chisora and hopefully he will give his best with a clear conscience. But the fact I feel this way takes away from the fight even more then it looking like a mismatch.
I guess Otto Wallin wasn’t available?
Oh, never mind. Fury could actually lose that one.
remove fury from boxing im tired of this clown, boxing dont need this clown even jerry cooney could of knocked his a$$ out.
Fury vs Chisora III sounds as boring as Mayweather vs YouTuber with many followers.
Clearly Fury just LIKES Chisora. I think they’ll get in there and have fun and Fury will take a low contact decision and his buddy will get a nice payday before he hangs up his gloves.