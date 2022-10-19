Update: ESPN will reportedly put the fight on ESPN+, not pay-per-view.

A press conference has been called for tomorrow in London to announce the next fight for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Fury has confirmed that the fight will take place December 3. According to the Daily Mail, it will take place at the 62,850-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. All indications are the bout will be a trilogy fight with WBC #14 rated Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs), whom Fury has already defeated twice in 2011 and 2014.

Fury looked to be in good shape in an Instagram video where he showed off his abs. The champ promised to “end the year with a big bang” and indicated that he’s going off social media until the fight.