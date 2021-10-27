By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Sad to report the passing of IBF Board Member Roberto Rea. He had suffered a severe cardiac arrest a few weeks ago and had difficulties after. Roberto was an IBF member for many years and was elected to the board in 2014. His commitment and contributions to the IBF were great. Roberto was also a very well-known figure in Italian boxing for many decades.

Sad to report that former Queensland referee and judge Wally Lewis has passed away at the age of 85 years in Brisbane. A larger-than-life character and a natural entertainer, Wally performed stand-up comedy back in England, where he was born and raised. He managed to always find a way to make people laugh, whether it was a one-liner, or an elaborate impression. In 2018, Wally retired after a 28-year career in boxing