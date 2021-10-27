ESPN+ will air a card on Friday from London’s York Hall. The event is headlined by a WBO global super featherweight title fight between unbeaten WBO #2 Archie Sharp (20-0, 9 KOs) and Alexis Boureima Kabore (28-4, 7 KOs).

The co-feature is Tursynbay Kulakhmet (4-0, 3 KOs) defending his WBC International super welterweight title against Juan Carlos Abreu (23-6-1, 21 KOs).

Streaming action begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT in the USA.