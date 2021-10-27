ESPN+ will air a card on Friday from London’s York Hall. The event is headlined by a WBO global super featherweight title fight between unbeaten WBO #2 Archie Sharp (20-0, 9 KOs) and Alexis Boureima Kabore (28-4, 7 KOs).
The co-feature is Tursynbay Kulakhmet (4-0, 3 KOs) defending his WBC International super welterweight title against Juan Carlos Abreu (23-6-1, 21 KOs).
Streaming action begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT in the USA.
“Global” is another name for another minor title. The “Sharpshooter” is #49 boxrec. WBO is tricky with this name because it isn’t a “major” global title but global indicates it isn’t “regional” while it gives preference to particular regions. They slid this new title in to division in 2018 for areas where the fans must not care or are gullible enough to not catch the “global” title vs the real “World” title. Mostly promoters jockeying for these WBO global titles have had them in Russia, Australia, UK and Ghana mostly.
Yeah i clocked that “global” bullshit. The thing is, that fight is actually alright. I like Archie Sharp. They say having a title attached to it is better for promoting the fight, but i just dont understand who is duped by that. Is there actually any one out there saying “ooooh WBO title on the line, let’s tune in or buy a ticket”? You either know the boxers or you dont