The WBA Championships Committee has called for the featherweight title fight between Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan to go to purse bid next Monday, November 1st. The bidding had been previously scheduled for October 11, but both teams requested an extension and even with that deadline the parties could not agree on the fight.

The minimum bid will be US $120,000, and the disbursement will be 55% for the champion Wood and 45% for the challenger Conlan.

The mandatory fight is part of the title reduction plan and the 126lb champion will have to fight Conlan, who was the interim champion before the vacancy of all these belts. The winner of the bout must next face Leo Santa Cruz, who is the super champion of the division.