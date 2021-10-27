Middleweight “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs), now training alongside Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, hosted a media workout ahead of his showdown against Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs) on November 13th at Anaheim’s Honda Center.

Gabriel Rosado: “This fight means everything, this is the reason why I got with Freddie. It was to take it to the next level. I have always had the skill, have always had the ability, but I knew that for me to take it to that world class level I had to get with a trainer that knows what it takes to get there, guide me there, lead me there. Getting with Freddie is just bringing out the best of me.

“I feel like I am still 25, I feel great, I am blessed, I am healthy. In this fight he is the younger guy and I understand what it means to be the younger fighter. But I need to use my experience and my boxing ability to make him pay for his mistakes.

“You can teach a lot, but you can’t teach experience. I feel like I have fought the tougher fighters so I definitely have experience on my side. Like I said, I am healthy, I am strong. I am not fading. I am just getting better.