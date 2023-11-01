King’s Promotions will host their inaugural event on Friday night at The County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The seven-bout card will feature four undefeated fighters.

In the main event, newly signed King’s Promotions fighter, Jorge Tovar (6-0, 6 KOs) will look to thrill his hometown fans when he fights Marco Fabian Bzowski (11-23-4) of Buenos Aries, Argentina a middleweight bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Stephanie Han (4-0, 1 KO) of El Paso, Texas fights Simone da Silva (17-27, 6 KOs) in a lightweight contest.

Amy Salinas (5-4) of Las Cruces, NM fights Ashley Sciscente (6-4, 2 KOs) of Charlotte, NC in a flyweight bout.

Brittany Sims (4-3, 2 KOs) of Salem, OR takes on Naomi Bosques (12-18-3, 2 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, FL in a bantamweight fight.

In a battle of undefeated junior middleweights, Victor Aranda (1-0, 1 KO) of El Paso, TX fights Michael Lemelle (3-15-2) of Fort Worth, TX in a four-round bout.

Middleweight Josh Hatch (1-0, 1 KO) of El Paso fights Shadi Shawareb (9-5-2, 4 KOs) of Oklahoma City and heavyweight Hugo Trujillo (5-4-1, 2 KOs) of Donna, Texas takes on Terrell Jamal Woods (29-57-10, 21 KOs) of Forrest City, Arkansas in four round bouts.