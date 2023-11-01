November 1, 2023
Boxing News

Boxing back in El Paso

King’s Promotions will host their inaugural event on Friday night at The County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The seven-bout card will feature four undefeated fighters.

In the main event, newly signed King’s Promotions fighter, Jorge Tovar (6-0, 6 KOs) will look to thrill his hometown fans when he fights Marco Fabian Bzowski (11-23-4) of Buenos Aries, Argentina a middleweight bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Stephanie Han (4-0, 1 KO) of El Paso, Texas fights Simone da Silva (17-27, 6 KOs) in a lightweight contest.

Amy Salinas (5-4) of Las Cruces, NM fights Ashley Sciscente (6-4, 2 KOs) of Charlotte, NC in a flyweight bout.

Brittany Sims (4-3, 2 KOs) of Salem, OR takes on Naomi Bosques (12-18-3, 2 KOs) of Saint Petersburg, FL in a bantamweight fight.

In a battle of undefeated junior middleweights, Victor Aranda (1-0, 1 KO) of El Paso, TX fights Michael Lemelle (3-15-2) of Fort Worth, TX in a four-round bout.

Middleweight Josh Hatch (1-0, 1 KO) of El Paso fights Shadi Shawareb (9-5-2, 4 KOs) of Oklahoma City and heavyweight Hugo Trujillo (5-4-1, 2 KOs) of Donna, Texas takes on Terrell Jamal Woods (29-57-10, 21 KOs) of Forrest City, Arkansas in four round bouts.

Cordina-Vazquez first faceoff
Billam-Smith vs. Masternak kickoff presser

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>