November 1, 2023
Boxing News

Cordina-Vazquez first faceoff

081a0804
Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

World 130lb champion Joe Cordina and Edward Vazquez faced off for the first time of fight week in Monte Carlo ahead of their IBF super featherweight Title fight on DAZN Saturday.

Battle of the Baddest an event for legends
Boxing back in El Paso

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>