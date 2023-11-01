WBO cruiserweight champion Chris Billam-Smith came face to face with today with WBO #5 Mateusz Masternak, the man who aims to dethrone him when they meet in the BOXXER main event on Sunday, December 10th, at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England. The bout can be seen on Peacock in the US and Sky Sports in the UK.

Chris Billam-Smith: “He does everything very well. He’s the most well rounded fighter I will have faced to date. He‘s very well rounded and has no obvious weaknesses. I think stylistically we are very similar in a lot of areas and I think it will be a great fight. It will be an entertaining fight, our styles will mesh really well.”

Mateusz Masternak: “I’ve been waiting for 17 years to get a world title shot. It’s been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs but now I am ready to take a belt. I’ve been very patient but the wait is almost over. Chris has heart but he’s not faced anyone with my experience and my toughness.”