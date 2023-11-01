The Superior Court of Quebec has issued its judgment in the case initiated by Eye of the Tiger against welterweight Custio Clayton for breach of the contract between the two parties. Clayton was ordered to pay a sum of $193,293.86 (plus interest and costs) to Eye of the Tiger.
Through its legal action filed against Clayton in 2021, Eye of the Tiger sought a conviction for the breach of the exclusive promotional agreement agreed upon in 2017 and for the loss of income resulting from the athlete’s refusal to honor a three-fight deal negotiated in his favor.
In the event of victory in the first two fights, this agreement would have allowed Clayton to participate in a lucrative world championship fight against the current welterweight champion Terence Crawford.
After investing in Clayton’s career, his change of heart deprived Eye of the Tiger of a return on its investment. Therefore, the Superior Court, following its examination of the evidence, considered that Eye of the Tiger had fully substantiated its action against Clayton.
“I am pleased with the outcome of this process, and we will always do what is necessary to protect our team and our rights,” said Camille Estephan, president of Eye of the Tiger.
Furthermore, the attorney representing the Montreal promoter, Me Anthony Rudman, confirmed that the judgment granted Eye of the Tiger’s requests;
“The judgment rendered is satisfactory. It recognizes the validity of the promotional agreement between Eye of the Tiger and Custio Clayton and underscores that there are consequences if a party fails to comply with it.”
Being from Nova Scotia like Clayton I really wanted things to go well for him. From what I understand he is a cousin of Kirk Johnson (also from Nova Scotia). At least that is what I heard I am not sure. Both careers seem to have a similar fate. They both could handle themselves with lower level contenders like Lipinets (Clayton should have won) and Johnson (with Cole,Donald, Savarese, Maskaev, and even Ruiz). Yes Johnson lost to Ruiz but was definitely in the fight before the DQ which was questionable from what I recall. Johnson hung around longer but he also suffered a 2nd ko to his highest level opponent (V. Klitschko) like Clayton did to Boots. It seems both did not believe they could win at that level. Johnson never fought much after that and it looks like Clayton may do the same. I am not trying to disrespect either man. Heck they both accomplished a lot more in boxing then most of us ever will. I am not in their heads but it seems when they were not successful at the highest level, they lost their desire to continue. I did see both fight. I am about the same age as Johnson and saw him fight as an amateur in Glace Bay NS when we would both be about 15. I saw Clayton fight Chop Chop Corley In Toronto in 2019. I wish both men well. Boxing I would think is a hard sport to continue with when you have lost your desire. Why I understand Eye of the Tiger ..I feel bad for Clayton. I wish him and Johnson well.