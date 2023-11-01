Keeps WBO AP 122lb belt
By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda
Former IBF world junior feather champ, WBO#4, WBC#15 TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KOs), 121.75, impressively scored a hat trick by decking his third victory at the Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, when he successfully kept his WBO Asia Pacific 122-pound belt by halting previously unbeaten prospect Japhethlee Llamido (11-1, 4 KOs), 121.75, at just 2:28 of the opening session in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday.
“I wish to have an opportunity here to challenge “Monster” Naoya Inoue,” said the 36-year-old victor. TJ, who will celebrate his birthday in a couple of days on Thursday, said in the ring, “Happy birthday to me.”
It was a highly expected encounter of southpaws: hard-puncher (TJ) versus speedster (Japhethlee). As the first round began, Llamido displayed faster southpaw jabs to have Doheny befuddled with his rival’s tremendous hand speed. Midway in round one Doheny exploded a long southpaw overhand left that caught up with Llamido, who badly fell with his back head bouncing on the deck. Wobblingly regaining his feet, Llamido looked still unsteady and tried to utilize his footwork to avert Doheny’s follow-up attack. As the champ was about to swarm over the groggy and helpless challenger, referee Someya called a halt to save him from further punishment. TJ accounted for the haymaker, a left cross, which had been on his fight plan.
Their mutual victim, ex-IBF 122-pound champ Ryosuke Iwasa, was also shocked to see such a quick stoppage that inflicted a bitter first defeat for Llamido.
Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.
_
TJ not getting any younger and Inoue is probably the best payday available. His south paw style might make it interesting for a few rounds.
That was a sweet, SWEET punch he landed on Llamido! I think Doheny probably needs another big win (or two), but he’s definitely put himself in good standing with his last two fights in Japan. I think the two old vets and former champions, Doheny & Casimero, would make for a really good fight right now and the winner would be one of the leading contenders for Inoue/Tapales winner.