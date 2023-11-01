Keeps WBO AP 122lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Former IBF world junior feather champ, WBO#4, WBC#15 TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KOs), 121.75, impressively scored a hat trick by decking his third victory at the Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, when he successfully kept his WBO Asia Pacific 122-pound belt by halting previously unbeaten prospect Japhethlee Llamido (11-1, 4 KOs), 121.75, at just 2:28 of the opening session in a scheduled twelve on Tuesday.

“I wish to have an opportunity here to challenge “Monster” Naoya Inoue,” said the 36-year-old victor. TJ, who will celebrate his birthday in a couple of days on Thursday, said in the ring, “Happy birthday to me.”

It was a highly expected encounter of southpaws: hard-puncher (TJ) versus speedster (Japhethlee). As the first round began, Llamido displayed faster southpaw jabs to have Doheny befuddled with his rival’s tremendous hand speed. Midway in round one Doheny exploded a long southpaw overhand left that caught up with Llamido, who badly fell with his back head bouncing on the deck. Wobblingly regaining his feet, Llamido looked still unsteady and tried to utilize his footwork to avert Doheny’s follow-up attack. As the champ was about to swarm over the groggy and helpless challenger, referee Someya called a halt to save him from further punishment. TJ accounted for the haymaker, a left cross, which had been on his fight plan.

Their mutual victim, ex-IBF 122-pound champ Ryosuke Iwasa, was also shocked to see such a quick stoppage that inflicted a bitter first defeat for Llamido.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

