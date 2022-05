Borough Boxing Weights Danny “El Gallo” Gonzalez 146.8 vs. Paulo Galdino 146.4

Maureen “Real Million Dollar Baby” Shea 121.1 vs. Calista Silgado 118.4

Afunwa King 178.8 vs. Kam Humphrey 175.2

Mat “The Future” Castro 153.4 vs.¬†Angelo Thompson 150.2

Emmanuel Etienne 189 vs. Tunde Fatiregun 189 Note: NYSAC would not license Chaske Heminger for undisclosed medical reasons and the fight is unable to proceed as scheduled.¬† Venue: Carnesecca Arena at St. John’s University in Queens, NY

Promoter: Star Boxing Weights from Hialeah, Florida

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.