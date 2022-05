Weights from Hialeah, Florida Lenier Pero 245.8 vs. Hector Perez 245.4

(NABA central heavyweight title) Anthony Martinez 199.6 vs. David Light 198.4

Orestes Velazquez 143 vs. Juan Carlos Salgado 143.8

Victor Abreu 122.6 vs. Ezequiel A Tevez 121.6

John David Martinez 164.8 vs. Sergio S Castellano 154.8

Ulysses Diaz 196.8 vs. Mariano Jose Riva 194.6

Alberto Perez De La Torre 125 vs. Lucas R Baez 125.2

Livan Navarro 152.4 vs. Silverio Ortiz 157

Isaac Carbonell 174.4 vs. Christian Fabian Rios 174.1 Promoter: Warriors Boxing and Rivalta Boxing

Venue: Hialeah Park, Hialeah, Florida

TV: PPV

Venue: Hialeah Park, Hialeah, Florida

TV: PPV

1st Bell: 7 PM ET

