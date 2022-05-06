Ryan Rozicki 197.8 vs. Yamil Peralta 197.2
Lucas Bahidi 140.8 vs. Rodolfo Moreno 139.6
Carolyn Redmond 152.6 vs. Simone De Silva 154.2
Jake Daoust 160.4 vs. Juan Monzon 158.6
John Bianco 167.2 vs. Ivan Banach 166.2
Matt Macintyre 153 vs. Jeff Knight 154.4
Promoter: (Dan Otter) Three Lions Promotions
Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada
TV: TyC Sports
Rozicki did it well. Went up and took a shot at the title, did really good in the fight and then came back down to cruiser. He just turned 27, might be able to make a run at a title in a year or two and still be pretty young for the weight.