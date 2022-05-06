Rozicki, Peralta make weight Ryan Rozicki 197.8 vs. Yamil Peralta 197.2

Lucas Bahidi 140.8 vs. Rodolfo Moreno 139.6

Carolyn Redmond 152.6 vs. Simone De Silva 154.2

Jake Daoust 160.4 vs. Juan Monzon 158.6

John Bianco 167.2 vs. Ivan Banach 166.2

Matt Macintyre 153 vs. Jeff Knight 154.4 Promoter: (Dan Otter) Three Lions Promotions

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada

TV: TyC Sports Canelo-Bivol winner to get special WBA belt

