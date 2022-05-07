36-year-old former welterweight champion Kell Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) has announced his retirement.
“I’ve had a long chat with my family and my parents, and it’s over for me. I’ll never box again,” Brook told the Sunday Telegraph. “It’s a little emotional to be actually saying this out loud. My mam is relieved. I think everyone around me is pleased. Truth is, boxing is a very very tough, dangerous sport, one in which you can be legally killed in the ring, and I’ve finished now with all my faculties intact.”
Brook ended his career on a high note, getting a sith round TKO against archrival Amir Khan in February.
Well done, Kell
I don’t blame Kell one bit. Well spoken words. One’s health is a very important element in life. One major fallback can result in permanent limitations. Thank you Kell for the entertainment through the years.
He was a world champion and gave Sean Porter his first loss. He fought three of the best fighters of his era, he beat his major rival and I’m sure he made some good money. Could not have asked for much more from him – a fantastic career.
What a great career he had, I’m wishing him the best for the future.
All the best to Kell. Doesn’t need to get damaged at this age facing a young gun. He’s accomplished a lot, fought some great fighters, and going out on top. Congratulations Kell.
Kell only lost to the very, very best: GGG, Spence & Crawford. Well done on a very good career.