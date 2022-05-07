36-year-old former welterweight champion Kell Brook (40-3, 28 KOs) has announced his retirement.

“I’ve had a long chat with my family and my parents, and it’s over for me. I’ll never box again,” Brook told the Sunday Telegraph. “It’s a little emotional to be actually saying this out loud. My mam is relieved. I think everyone around me is pleased. Truth is, boxing is a very very tough, dangerous sport, one in which you can be legally killed in the ring, and I’ve finished now with all my faculties intact.”

Brook ended his career on a high note, getting a sith round TKO against archrival Amir Khan in February.