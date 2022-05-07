The Filip Hrgovic team has finally issued a statement on Hrgovic’s IBF heavyweight world title final eliminator withdrawal against Zhang Zhilei following the death of his father. Hrgovic-Zhilei was supposed to be the co-feature on tonight’s Canelo-Bivol PPV telecast.

“We could not in good conscience allow Filip to enter the ring during this tough time. We would like to thank the IBF, Daryl Peoples, Zhang Zhilei and our partners Matchroom Boxing for their understanding and compassion in this matter. Pero Hrgović was a big part of the team and will be forever missed by us all. Filip will take some time out now to be with his family before resuming his training. We look forward to announcing a new date soon for this exciting heavyweight clash to determine the next challenger for the IBF world title and wish both Zhilei Zhang and Scott Alexander good luck in their fight tonight.”