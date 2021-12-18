WBC and IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) continued his reign of terror in bloody fashion against “Sir” Marcus Browne (24-2, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Southpaw Browne got off to a good start doing the stick and move against the stalking Beterbiev. Beterbiev and Browne were both cut in a fourth round head clash. Beterrbiev was covered in blood for the rest of the fight from a nasty gash on his forehead. The blood was a wake-up call for Beterbiev, who battered Browne at the end of round five and landed more good shots in round six. Beterbiev dropped Browne in round seven and put Browne down for the count in round nine with a liver shot. Time was :46.
“We win this fight,” said Beterbiev afterward. “This is another experience in my career. This is boxing. You never know what happens in boxing. I’m happy to get the win. I have two world titles. I am open to fighting the other champions in my division.
“I am happy I had the opportunity to give the great fans of Montreal a memorable championship fight.”
I don’t think Canelo wants any of that!
Absolutely right. Maybe 10 years from know when hes 46.
Canelo will likely forget who Beterbiev is now that it’s confirmed he’s not shot. Good win for the Chechen
Us Chechens are just built different!
Great steady dominance by Artur. Browne wouldn’t even shake hands after the fight, acted like a little spoiled brat kid.
Browne’s one of those guys I take great pleasure in watching them get their asses kicked. I’m sure he was riding high the first two rounds thinking “I’ve got this…” Ha ha!
I thought Browne might have more success early in the fight and stay with Beterbiev longer, but full credit to Artur…. Bivol just fought. He isn’t up to anything.
Bring on Canelo. Its the fight everyone wants if the pansy will take it and quits cherry picking.
Agree with you totally Joe ! Maybe when Arthur turns 40 he might fight him then?
Yes call out smaller fighters and call them pansy. Why doesn’t Beterbiev fight Bivol? Cause he probably gets outboxed
Beterbiev looks slow ordinary but he is steady and effective. Like I always say is you have to make a puncher move on the back foot. You have to push them back. Easier said than done but this is how you beat those guys. Take them out of their comfort zone. Browne have him way too much respect and provided very little offense.
Beterbiev really disappointed tonight! His punches lack snap, he’s slow and deliberate. While I am in NO WAY suggesting Canelo beats him, he’s not that impressive folks!
In some ways Beterbiev’s style is pretty similar to Canelo’s. They rarely get hit with cleans shots. They start slow, allowing their opponents to box, win a couple of rounds, then before you know it, they ratchet up the pressure, score a knockdown, and another knockdown, then BAM! I’d love to see those two mix it up.
The way Browne quit, he should retire. Once you start quitting, no one will respect you in the ring. And they shouldn’t. Only cowards quit like Browne did.
When is Beterbiev gonna step up? Stop fighting these hyped up taxi drivers.
Joe Smith Jr in 2!
Beterbiev would have stopped Browne a lot earlier if he had started going to the body continually. His corner kept telling him to go to the body, then the head, but he was head hunting in the earlier rounds. Once he mixed body shots to set up the head shots, he started hurting Browne seriously.
It seems even the most experienced fighters can be hard headed and disregard advice from their corners. He had so many opportunities to hit Browne to the body at the sides and up the middle during the early rounds that I began yelling at the TV screen for him to do so. Unfortunately, he kept going after the head and missing a lot.
Beterbiev looked like a juggernaut once he started letting his hands go to body and head. Many of his shots are short but effective and he can put them in combination once he warms to the task.
A good win for Beterbiev. I don’t think Canelo would ever get anywhere near him in the future.