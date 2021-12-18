WBC and IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) continued his reign of terror in bloody fashion against “Sir” Marcus Browne (24-2, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Southpaw Browne got off to a good start doing the stick and move against the stalking Beterbiev. Beterbiev and Browne were both cut in a fourth round head clash. Beterrbiev was covered in blood for the rest of the fight from a nasty gash on his forehead. The blood was a wake-up call for Beterbiev, who battered Browne at the end of round five and landed more good shots in round six. Beterbiev dropped Browne in round seven and put Browne down for the count in round nine with a liver shot. Time was :46.

“We win this fight,” said Beterbiev afterward. “This is another experience in my career. This is boxing. You never know what happens in boxing. I’m happy to get the win. I have two world titles. I am open to fighting the other champions in my division.

“I am happy I had the opportunity to give the great fans of Montreal a memorable championship fight.”