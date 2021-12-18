In a clash for the vacant IBF female super welterweight title, Marie-Eve Dicaire (18-1, 1 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over windmilling Cynthia “Canelita” Lozano (9-1, 7 KOs) on Friday night in the Beterbiev-Browne co-feature at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. First career KO for Dicaire via mercy stoppage. Time was 1:03.

Former GGG opponent Steve “Mister” Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over Philly journeyman Christopher Brooker (16-9, 6 KOs) in a super middleweight clash. Rolls dominated the first eight rounds, then battered Brooker to the canvas to end it. Time was 1:32.

41-year-old cruiserweight Yan “Wild Thing” Pellerin (13-1, 5 KOs) outpointed Francisco Rivas (15-3, 5 KOs) over ten workmanlike rounds. Scores were 100-90 3x. Pellerin claimed the vacant NABO cruiserweight title.

The fists of unbeaten super lightweight Movladdin Biyarslanov (9-0, 7 KOs) were kryptonite for Alan “Superman” Ayala (9-3, 5 KOs). Ayala down twice in a first round blowout. Time was 2:40.

Super welterweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (19-1, 15 KOs) scored a 68-second stoppage over Juan Jose “Piquet” Martinez (28-11, 10 KOs) Jukembayev was credited with a knockdown in the first round, then got a referee’s stoppage. Martinez came in a whopping 14 pounds over the contract weight.

Unbeaten heavyweight Brandon Moore (11-0, 7 KOs) smashed Abraham Pascual (14-9, 12 KOs) in the first round.

Unbeaten super lightweight Mazlum Akdeniz (15-0, 7 KOs) halted Arturo Bustamante (9-5, 5 KOs) in round four.