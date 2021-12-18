In a clash for the vacant IBF female super welterweight title, Marie-Eve Dicaire (18-1, 1 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over windmilling Cynthia “Canelita” Lozano (9-1, 7 KOs) on Friday night in the Beterbiev-Browne co-feature at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. First career KO for Dicaire via mercy stoppage. Time was 1:03.
Former GGG opponent Steve “Mister” Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs) scored a ninth round KO over Philly journeyman Christopher Brooker (16-9, 6 KOs) in a super middleweight clash. Rolls dominated the first eight rounds, then battered Brooker to the canvas to end it. Time was 1:32.
41-year-old cruiserweight Yan “Wild Thing” Pellerin (13-1, 5 KOs) outpointed Francisco Rivas (15-3, 5 KOs) over ten workmanlike rounds. Scores were 100-90 3x. Pellerin claimed the vacant NABO cruiserweight title.
The fists of unbeaten super lightweight Movladdin Biyarslanov (9-0, 7 KOs) were kryptonite for Alan “Superman” Ayala (9-3, 5 KOs). Ayala down twice in a first round blowout. Time was 2:40.
Super welterweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (19-1, 15 KOs) scored a 68-second stoppage over Juan Jose “Piquet” Martinez (28-11, 10 KOs) Jukembayev was credited with a knockdown in the first round, then got a referee’s stoppage. Martinez came in a whopping 14 pounds over the contract weight.
Unbeaten heavyweight Brandon Moore (11-0, 7 KOs) smashed Abraham Pascual (14-9, 12 KOs) in the first round.
Unbeaten super lightweight Mazlum Akdeniz (15-0, 7 KOs) halted Arturo Bustamante (9-5, 5 KOs) in round four.
the 2 guys fighting for nabo title were awul..one guy keeps brushing his hair to the side and make jake paul look like lomachenko..other guy weighs 190 and is 5’5
These two women fighting make Jessica McCaskill look like Sugar Ray Robinson.